Alan Cumming Stars in Killer Instinct Pilot from James Patterson Picked Up by CBS
<em>Killer Instinct</em> is based on a forthcoming James Peterson novel.
CBS keeps up its procedural game with orders for two new pilots, including Killer Instincts starring Alan Cumming. The cop drama, based on a forthcoming novel by bestselling author James Patterson, sees an "out-of-the-game" CIA operative drops his new peaceful life as a professor and writer to help the police catch a serial killer. If the brilliant-civilian-with-a-talent-becomes-police-consultant genre (see: The Mentalist, Castle, White Collar, etc.) isn't your bag, the network is also producing a legal procedural pilot Perfect Citizen. That drama centers around a former NSA whistleblower who unveiled an international scandal and now is trying out the life of a lawyer in Boston. Unfortunately, like a certain NSA whistleblower in real life, he is faced with a public that is split on applauding his actions or calling him a traitor.