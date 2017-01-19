Alanis Morissette's Former Manager Admits to Embezzling Nearly $5 Million From Singer
In total, he took $6.5 million from different clients.
If Alanis Morissette is ever in need of a new outlet for feelings of a woman scorned, Jonathan Todd Schwartz is the punching bag for the job. Schwartz is Morissette's former manager and, as he admitted in court papers on Wednesday, the man who swindled her out of $4.8 million. According to Deadline, Schwartz confessed to embezzling $6.5 million from clients, with $4.8 million of that coming from Morissette and the rest from at least two other clients. Schwartz's disclosure of the embezzlement came as part of a plea deal struck to settle charges of wire fraud and subscribing to a false tax return. Morissette sued Schwartz over the stolen earnings last year, shortly after firing him upon discovering the missing funds.