Alec Baldwin Brings Donald Trump Impersonation to Michael Moore's Protest

Alec Baldwin was one of the many celebs on-hand at the Donald Trump protest put on by Michael Moore Thursday outside the Trump International Hotel. And it's a good thing too, because what better way to resist the incoming regime than with a technique certified to unravel the near-President into a mess of sputtering fury? Shaking things up a bit from the impassioned speeches delivered by the likes of Robert de Niro and Mark Ruffalo, Baldwin brought his patented couched-lips, splayed-fingers Trump impersonation out to play. Like a perfect round of word association, Baldwin's Trump touched on the cold, Russia, and his need to urinate (and the ways in which those things may or may not be intertwined) before Baldwin got sincere. He said, "Trump and Pence think you're going to lay down ... That's one thing about New Yorkers: You don't lay down." Now, one might think that Trump is currently a bit too preoccupied with being sworn in as the leader of the free world to respond, but only if one has spent the last several months submerged in a soundproof vat of marshmallow fluff, so let the wait for the tweet storm begin.