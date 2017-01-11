Latest News from Vulture

8 mins ago

Fox’s New Prison Break Revival Trailer: Michael Is Back, and Everyone Is Here to Get Him Out

Michael and Lincoln are back.

19 mins ago

Shots Fired Trailer: Fox’s New Drama Tackles Racially Charged Shootings

Coming in March.

20 mins ago

Will Smith Might Have a Starring Role in Tim Burton’s Live-Action Dumbo Movie

The Tim Burton movie will mix CGI and live action.

5:07 p.m.

Good Girls Revolt Fails to Find Another Network After Amazon’s Cancellation

The creator expressed gratitude for having at least one season of stories to tell.

4:45 p.m.

Trump Administration Employee Omarosa Will Appear on Say Yes to the Dress

Lady O walks down the aisle.

4:29 p.m.

Hold On to Your Furs, Lee Daniels Confirms That an Empire Spinoff Is Coming

Just a reminder: Star is not an Empire spinoff.

4:18 p.m.

What Could This Mysterious, Eerie Sci-Fi Movie From A24 Be About?

Are you there, A24? It's us, Vulture.

4:16 p.m.

Alec Baldwin Is Having Discussions About Playing Donald Trump at Venues Other Than SNL

Take that as you will.

3:47 p.m.

Breaking Bad's Gus Fring Will Live On in Better Call Saul

Did you miss Los Pollos Hermanos?

3:37 p.m.

Choke Back Your Tears While Watching Lin-Manuel Miranda and Christopher Jackson Perform ‘One Last Time’ at the White House

Teach 'em how to say good-bye.

