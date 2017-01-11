Alec Baldwin Is Having Discussions About Playing Donald Trump at Venues Other Than SNL
Take that as you will.
Listen. Do you hear that? It's the sound of Donald Trump breathing heavily and contemplating a tweet-storm in retaliation. Alec Baldwin has been enjoying a fruitful career boost in recent months due to his frequently impersonating the president-elect on Saturday Night Live — not to mention his nonstop taunting of Trump on social media — but now he might be branching out of the late-night sketch show to take the impersonation to new heights. "I'm gonna do [Saturday Night Live] as much as I can," he said in a new interview with ABC News. "And there's discussions about other venues we might pursue to further express our gratitude and admiration for the Trump administration." This certainly doesn't mean that's he'll abandon SNL entirely, though. Baldwin stressed that despite the role being a major time commitment, he'll continue to "do it some" and thanked Trump for being "the head writer of all the material we do." Better stock up on that Clinique Stay-Matte honey powder, then. Just to be on the safe side.