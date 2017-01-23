Alec Baldwin Will Host SNL for a Record-Breaking 17th Time; Nobody Tell Donald Trump
Alternative fact: Alec Baldwin has never hosted <em>SNL</em>.
In addition to frequently appearing as the new president in sketches, Trump impersonator Alec Baldwin (he's been in other stuff, right?) will host SNL for a record-breaking 17th time on February 11 with musical guest Ed Sheeran (Kristen Stewart will make her hosting debut the week before). Previously, Trump said that Baldwin's impersonation of him "can't get any worse" and called the show unwatchable. Baldwin has taken to Twitter to respond to Trump's demand for "equal time" on SNL, telling Trump that now, as president, he should probably focus on a few other teeny tiny things. Trump has yet to respond on Twitter to the news of Baldwin's hosting gig, so let's try to keep this one a secret from the tweetstormer-in-chief.