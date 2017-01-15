Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump Can’t Avoid Golden Showers on SNL
"I do not want to talk about the pee pee."
Donald Trump's first official press conference in six months went, um, questionably last week, but fear not America! He wants to ensure that he'll bring a thick stream of jobs back into the country for you. The biggest, strongest, steadiest, stream of jobs you've ever seen with your own two eyes. This country will literally be showered in new jobs because of how much of a whiz Trump is. (He might even have some thoughts on health insurance and Russian hacking, too.) Yeah, he's totally over this golden showers thing. Nothing to question here.