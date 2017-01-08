Alexis Bledel Isn’t Too Sure About the Future of Gilmore Girls

Following the success of Netflix's four-part revival of Gilmore Girls last November, the prospect of even more GG episodes have been nothing short of extremely enticing to fans. Coupled with the fact that certain cast members have already expressed interest in returning for more batches of episodes, Rory Gilmore herself, Alexis Bledel, was bound to eventually be asked her thoughts on the matter, and her presence at the Television Critics Association on Saturday to promote The Handmaid's Tale provided the perfect opportunity. "We want to tell a great story," Bledel said after a panel when asked by reporters about GG. "[A Year in the Life] came together so naturally in a way. We had the fan reunion in Austin and we picked up momentum from there and it came together so quickly and it really seemed like the right thing. I think most of us are just wanting to tell a good story and I think that came together in A Year in the Life. The only thing I can say about a future installment of the show is it would be about the story and certainly the timing." However, Bledel stressed that there have been no actual talks about future episodes. "I haven't heard anything," she said. "It hasn't been a conversation as of yet."

Additionally, Bledel was asked to expound on her thoughts regarding — spoiler alert forthcoming — who her character's baby daddy could be, with the surprise of Rory's pregnancy serving as the "last four words" showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino always had in mind for ending the series. "It all lives in Amy's imagination," Bledel said, stressing that she had no preference about the father's identity. "She has a very clear vision and always has, and we haven’t had input as to the story or the characters on that show very much. On Year in the Life, we did a little bit more than the original run of the show, but it really is all Amy." No thoughts on all of that intercontinental airfare, though.