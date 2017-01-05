See Alexis Bledel As Elisabeth Moss’s Bonnet-Wearing Confidant in Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale

Sorry, Lorelai Gilmore — Alexis Bledel is trading the idyllic gazebos of Stars Hollow for the dystopian Republic of Gilead. Bledel has been cast in The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu's upcoming adaptation of Margaret Atwood's 1985 dystopian novel. She'll be playing Ofglen — a handmaid companion to Elisabeth Moss's Offred — who at first seems to be a strict rule follower and loyal to the regime, but turns out to be a subversive confidant of Offred's. As handmaids, Offred and Ofglen (named for their masters, Fred and Glen) are kept as concubines for the ruling class and are used only to carry their children. Hulu's adaptation follows Moss's Offred as she attempts to covertly search for her daughter, who was taken from her when the totalitarian regime took over. The Handmaid's Tale premieres on Hulu on April 26, 2017.

Alexis Bledel in The Handmaid's Tale. Photo: Take Five/Hulu