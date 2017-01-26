Here Are All of the Mary Tyler Moore TV Specials You Can Watch This Week

Television icon Mary Tyler Moore died on Wednesday at the age of 80, leaving behind a storied legacy that encompasses extensive (and massively pioneering) work in both the television and film industries. To honor her lasting impact on Hollywood, multiple TV networks have lined up an array of special programming dedicated to her. In addition to the many ways you can stream her entire oeuvre, we've compiled all of the specials and marathons coming to TV below.

ABC

The network will be airing the special segment Mary Tyler Moore: After All on Friday, January 27, at 10 p.m. during a previously scheduled episode of 20/20. The hour-long special will explore her childhood in Brooklyn, groundbreaking career, and personal struggles.

CBS

CBS will pay tribute by airing the hour-long special Mary Tyler Moore: Love Is All Around on Thursday, January 26, at 9 p.m. Hosted by Gayle King, the program will include numerous interviews with Moore's collaborators and friends and feature original reporting tracing her extensive career.

SundanceTV

The network's "Tribute to Mary" all-day marathon will broadcast the entire seventh (and final) season of The Mary Tyler Moore Show beginning Saturday, January 28, at 6 a.m.

PBS

The public broadcaster will be reairing its critically acclaimed one-hour special Mary Tyler Moore: A Celebration, which features interviews with her famous collaborators such Dick Van Dyke, Betty White, and Valerie Harper. Check your local listings for when it airs in your state; it's also available to stream online at the official PBS website.

MeTV

Though MeTV has regularly run episodes of The Mary Tyler Moore Show in the past, it will be marathoning six "classic" episodes of the show beginning Sunday, January 29, at 2 p.m.

getTV

getTV is set to honor Moore with two airings of some of her lesser-known work. It'll start things off with the 1969 variety special Dick Van Dyke and the Other Woman on Monday, January 30, at 11 p.m., and then air a 1960 episode of the crime series Johnny Staccato, which Moore guest starred in.