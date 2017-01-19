Amazon Renews Sneaky Pete for a Second Season

Sneaky Pete is making good on its second chance at life. The Bryan Cranston and Graham Yost-produced series was originally shot down by CBS, but then Amazon swooped in to save the day. Now, it’s getting picked up for a second season. The show — about a con man (Ribisi) fresh out of prison who assumes the identity of his cellmate, the titular Pete, to avoid paying off a massive debt to a gangster (Cranston, who is also the Sneaky co-creator) — has been deemed eminently binge-worthy by Vulture, and according to Amazon it debuted with the platform’s second-highest streaming numbers of any series to date behind The Man in the High Castle. So now you can watch and keep pondering whether or not Ethan Embry and Giovanni Ribisi really do look alike.