Amber Heard and Johnny Depp Officially Finalize Their Divorce
The judge signed off on the case today after both parties accused each other of trying to needlessly extend the process.
After months and months of delays, TMZ reports that Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s divorce is final. The judge signed off on the case today, after both parties accused each other of trying to needlessly extend the process. Heard claimed Depp failed to pay the settlement, and Depp responded by accusing Heard of prolonging the divorce to get attention. He requested a petty $100,000 from Heard for legal fees, but the judge denied his request. So Heard is finally free, and the original settlement agreement stands: She will get the remaining $6.8 million Depp owes her, which she will then donate to Children’s Hospital and the domestic-violence unit at the ACLU.