AMC Is Adapting Another John le Carré Spy Novel for Your Viewing Pleasure

Hot off The Night Manager's raging success at this year's Golden Globes — Hugh Laurie! Olivia Colman! Tom Hiddleston's, uh, speech! — AMC and the BBC will be teaming up to once again bring a John le Carré novel to the small screen. This time around, the two networks will collaborate on a limited series adaptation of le Carré's 1963 outing The Spy Who Came in From the Cold, which is set at the height of the Cold War and follows a vengeful British agent sent to East Germany to gather information on a powerful counter-intelligence officer. Oscar winner Simon Beaufoy will write the entire series, while le Carré himself is "very excited" for the adaptation. Espionage, can't get enough of it.