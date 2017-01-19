Let’s Cast the Lewinsky and Versace Seasons of American Crime Story

Yesterday, we learned that Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story empire is planning to tackle the Monica Lewinsky scandal in a future season, and, like any good Ryan Murphy fan, we're already intrigued by the casting possibilities. Who could possibly play Monica? What about Bill and Hillary? But, alas, these questions are going to have to wait. Before the Lewinsky series, Murphy is taking on Hurricane Katrina in a season that is already being cast, and then he'll head to Miami to dive into the 1997 murder of Gianni Versace, in a season that’ll shoot at the same time as Katrina, but air afterward. Since the second season already has some big names in its cast, we took it upon ourselves to offer up some ideas for American Crime Story’s third and fourth outings. FX, you’re welcome.

THE VERSACE MURDER

Danny Huston as Gianni Versace

He did American Horror Story. He’s ready to give the world some prime smoldering.

Finn Wittrock as Andrew Cunanan

Cunanan was infamous for his ability to disguise his appearance. Finn Wittrock’s jawline seems to be slightly different whenever you look at him from different angles, so this could really work.

Lady Gaga as Donatella Versace

Ryan Murphy says it isn’t happening, but it is definitely still happening in our dreams. (Otherwise, just, I don’t know, give Sarah Paulson a really blonde wig.)

Zachary Quinto as Versace’s longtime partner Antonio D’Amico

Get you a boy toy who looks like Zachary Quinto.

James Corden as friend of Versace Elton John

They’ve already sung in a car together.

Naomi Campbell as herself

Nobody else would dare.

THE MONICA LEWINSKY SCANDAL

Lea Michele as Monica Lewinsky

Brunette Ambition indeed.

Damian Lewis as Bill Clinton

You want louche? Damian Lewis is the king of louche.

Connie Britton as Hillary Clinton

Now, surely Sarah Paulson would also make a great Clinton, but Paulson’s booked for Katrina and Clinton superfan Connie Britton just happens to have the exact right face shape. Now, we know putting Britton in a wig is a crime against the hair gods, but in this case, the risk would be worth it.

Dot Marie Jones as Linda Tripp

Time for Ryan Murphy to set the stage for a Glee comeback.

Niecy Nash as Bill Clinton's personal secretary Betty Currie

Give Niecy Nash some giant shoulder pads and let her go to work.

Denis O’Hare as Kenn Starr

Denis O’Hare could transform into pretty much anyone, but the idea of giving him some pamphlets to brandish in fury is just some good television.

Courtney B. Vance as Clinton confidante Vernon Jordan

Courtney B. Vance had so much fun in the People v. O.J. that you just have to bring him back for something here, especially if he gets some dramatic scenes on the stand.

Billie Lourd as Clinton accuser Paula Jones

This part has to go to one of the Scream Queens Chanels. Why not gussy Lourd up with some very ’90s wigs?

Nathan Lane as Sidney Blumenthal

I’ll admit this is just an excuse to get Nathan Lane in some chic glasses.

Bill Hader as James Carville

Have you seen Documentary Now’s War Room parody?

