American Horror Story Renewed Through Season 9, Apparently Still Has New Horror Tropes Up Its Sleeve
FX announced the order of two more seasons.
Ryan Murphy seems dead-set on testing the limits of the horror genre, now that he has two more seasons of American Horror Story he needs to to pack with nightmares. (And here you thought he was already doing that.) In addition to the show's previously announced seventh season, which will debut in 2017, FX announced today that AHS has been renewed through season nine. So fans of the anthology horror series can relax, not that relaxing is an activity they seem to enjoy. As for future themes, Murphy has previously teased a Murder House/Coven crossover season and, not to wish death on any show, but you just know the last season of AHS, whenever it happens, is going to be absolutely insane.