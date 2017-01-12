Latest News from Vulture

14 mins ago

It’s Not a Dream: Slowdive Really Have Released Their First New Song in 22 Years

They'd previously reunited in 2014.

24 mins ago

Billie Lourd Praises Mom Carrie Fisher’s Signature Humor in New Tribute: ‘I Learned From the Best’

Lourd has penned a short and sweet tribute in praise of her late mother's legendary sense of humor.

28 mins ago

Jackie, Beyoncé, and La La Land Get Costume Guild Nominations

Lemonade's "Hold Up" sequence scored a nomination for Beyoncé's off-the-shoulder yellow gown.

11:11 a.m.

The Weeknd Wonders How, Exactly, Donald Trump Would ‘Grab Her by the Pussy’

"Like, is it even grabbable?”

11:08 a.m.

How Reality TV Builds Narrative Is Crucial to Understanding Trump

Reading America’s Next Top President.

11:00 a.m.

American Horror Story Renewed Through Season 9, Apparently Still Has New Horror Tropes Up Its Sleeve

FX announced the order of two more seasons.

11:00 a.m.

Donald Glover Will Be Producing a Lot More Television for FX

He'll also keep working on Atlanta.

10:34 a.m.

Kenya Barris on Creating Black-ish’s Election Episode in Record Time

"We're used to things not going our way."

10:09 a.m.

Stream Aaliyah’s Greatest Hits for the First Time While You Still Can

Chances are, it'll get taken down.

9:54 a.m.

Jackie Evancho Says Her Inauguration Performance Is Not Political, But ‘for My Country’

Her sister Juliet, who is transgender, will not attend the ceremony due to "prior engagements."

Load More