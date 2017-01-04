American Idol Runner-up Bo Bice Is Feuding With Popeyes Over a Racial Comment, Because 2017 Is Coming in Hot

American Idol runner-up Bo Bice has taken to Facebook and to the airwaves, demanding justice from Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen after an employee referred to him as a "white boy." Bice, who came in second to Carrie Underwood in the fourth season of American Idol, wept openly in a recent Fox 5 Atlanta interview after recounting how a worker at a Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Popeyes allegedly referred to him by his race, saying to her co-workers, "He's already got his, that white boy over there." Following the exchange, Bice took to social media to demand an apology, eventually threatening legal action against the fast-food chain. Mack II, Inc., which owns the airport Popeyes franchise, released a statement apologizing for the incident and for any "pain and embarrassment" the singer experienced. "If the tables had been turned and I had used something and had been as insensitive as to say something like that, I would be boycotted. There would be people not buying my albums. There would be people coming and picketing at my shows," the singer said. No word on how the incident has affected the career of the Popeyes employee, who Fox 5 reports has been suspended. In related news, the phrase "white boy" is apparently considered by some to be a vicious racist slur.