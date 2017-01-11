Arrival Is a Lie; Amy Adams Does Not Know How to Speak Mandarin, and Probably Has Never Talked to Aliens
We regret to inform you that Amy Adams has flaws.
In Arrival, Amy Adams gives an all-time great performance (according to Cate Blanchett and us) as Earth's greatest linguist Dr. Louise Banks, who uses her wits and a few whiteboards to converse with an alien species and save humanity. But as Adams revealed to Jimmy Kimmel last night, there is one truly unforgivable flaw in her performance. She does not speak Mandarin, and she had to rely on Post-it notes to make it through a crucial scene. What's next? The revelation that aliens do not exist, or that Jeremy Renner is not an expert in physics?