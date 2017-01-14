Amy Sedaris Is Starring in a Comedy Series for TruTV
Yay!
Amy Sedaris is about to put a bevvy of her many talents to work. The comedian, actress, and crafts maven is getting her own format-blending comedy series on truTV. The untitled show promises to combine hospitality, variety, and talk show formats, according to Variety. It'll also make good use of her homemaking skills, with each of the ten episodes focusing on a different topic like fish, wood, or grieving (one of these things ... ). According to Sedaris, the show will be like a live broadcast of her brain box. "I’ve been doing this show in my head for years. It will be terrific to get it on TV so I can free up some wiggle room up in my skull," she said. A noble pursuit, one in which we humble viewers are happy to be of service.