Andrew Garfield Also Enjoys Getting High and Going to Disneyland

After a certain age, there are only two ways to take a trip to Disneyland: either accompanying screaming kids, or stoned. For Andrew Garfield's 29th birthday, he and his friends chose the latter. In a new video that's circulating on Twitter, the Silence star recalls that almost five years ago his friends flew to L.A. to celebrate his birthday by snacking on pot brownies and running around the theme park. "It was literally heaven. How about Space Mountain three times in a row?" Garfield remembered. "I freaked out on It's a Small World. I was like, 'It is a fucking small world!'" Even though Garfield says he was high enough to consider buying a Chewbacca backpack, his group's tour guide had no idea. "We had this girl called Chantal — bless you, Chantal, wherever you are — she was our guide. And I think she was that innocent and pure of heart that she had no idea that we were on drugs." See Garfield talk about the wild trip to Disneyland below.

Andrew Garfield telling the world he was high at his 29th bday in Disneyland. And that it was heaven. I love my man. pic.twitter.com/7cP9A4QuXP — guada (@dakotaxstone) January 2, 2017