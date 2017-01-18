The Long-Teased Miles Morales Animated Spider-Man Movie Is Coming Next Winter
Miles Morales will get his own Spider-Man movie.
Miles Morales will finally get his own stand-alone Spider-Man feature, Sony confirmed at its Animation Day. Morales's story, which Marvel introduced in the comics in 2011, will be produced by Philip Lord and Chris Miller. The movie has been rumored since last summer, when Sony announced that Lord and Miller would helm the project after clues from the Sony hack. The two men say New York City's human-arachnid hero's story will have "a lot of heart, a lot of action, and a lot of laughs." Directed by Bob Persichetti and Peter Ramsey, Morales's animated debut will be released December 21, 2018. But, while we're talking about it — how about we skip another origin story?