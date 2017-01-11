Anna Kendrick Is in Talks to Play A Santa Claus

Anna Kendrick is looking to be a gender-bent, not to mention pint-sized, St. Nick. According to Variety, Kendrick is in talks to star in a new take on the Christmas myth that currently goes by the working title Nicole. The movie centers around Santa Claus' daughter as she takes on the jolly titile herself when her dad retires and her brother gets cold feet — and we Americans like to think of hereditary succession as some kind of bad thing. Marc Lawrence, the man behind comedies like Two Weeks Notice, Miss Congeniality, and Music and Lyrics, wrote and would direct the Disney film, so there's bound to be a part for Hugh Grant in there somewhere. Finally, a family-friendly Santa baby to call our own.