Anne Hathaway in Talks to Join Rebel Wilson in Nasty Women, the Dirty Rotten Scoundrels Remake

Not just dirtier, but nastier. Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson are set to out-con one another in MGM's Dirty Rotten Scoundrels remake. The duo would take on the roles Steve Martin and Michael Caine played in the original 1988 comedy, where two swindlers — one tasteful, the other tacky — see who can con an heiress first. The new title, of course, comes from Donald Trump's characterization of Hillary Clinton. Because times are a changin', the ladies won't try to dupe an heir but a tech prodigy, according to Deadline. In the words of Joanne the Scammer: Scamming a man, let's chat later.