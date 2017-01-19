Anne Hathaway in Talks to Join Rebel Wilson in Nasty Women, the Dirty Rotten Scoundrels Remake

By

Not just dirtier, but nastier. Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson are set to out-con one another in MGM's Dirty Rotten Scoundrels remake. The duo would take on the roles Steve Martin and Michael Caine played in the original 1988 comedy, where two swindlers — one tasteful, the other tacky — see who can con an heiress first. The new title, of course, comes from Donald Trump's characterization of Hillary Clinton. Because times are a changin', the ladies won't try to dupe an heir but a tech prodigy, according to Deadline. In the words of Joanne the Scammer: Scamming a man, let's chat later.