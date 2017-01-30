Celebrity Apprentice Host Arnold Schwarzenegger Criticizes Former Celebrity Apprentice Host Donald Trump’s Immigration Ban

Two showbiz personalities turned politicians have been sparring again, and this time it's not about ratings, but about policy. Former California governor and current Celebrity Apprentice host Arnold Schwarzenegger publicly criticized Trump's immigration ban in an interview with Extra today. "I think the real problem is that it was vetted badly," Schwarzenegger said.

"If they would run this by the Justice Department and Homeland Security and had the lawyers really study and focus on it and give it some time to do it the right way… I know what he’s trying to accomplish — his fear about people coming in from other places, causing harm to the country. There is another way to going about it to do it the right way and accomplish all of the goals. I think they were hasty with it."

Schwarzenegger, himself an immigrant from Austria, added that the ban, which freezes a refugee resettlement program and bans all migrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries, is "crazy and makes us look stupid." He went on to say that the White House was not prepared to make this executive order, but that he understands the transition to a high-level government position is difficult. "You go in there new, you have a new team and mistakes are made," Schwarzenegger said. "I hope this is a wake-up call for them."