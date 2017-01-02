Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Terminating Apprentice Celebs With His Just-Revealed Catchphrase

While there was plenty of speculation on what movie quote new Celebrity Apprentice host Arnold Schwarzenegger would say when it came to judgement day in the boardroom, there was always a clear winner. No he doesn't say, "“I’ll be back, but you won’t.” Nor, "You're an expendable, but not like Sylvester Stallone." Instead the former California governor bids his employees hasta la vista (baby) by saying, "You're terminated. Get to the chopper." The send-off was kept so top secret that producers reportedly filmed nine different catchphrases, so everyone, including Schwarzenegger, would be left in the dark until tonight's premiere episode. For those unfamiliar with the new boss's illustrious film career, the catchphrase reminds viewers of both his most famous role as The Terminator and his oft-imitated "get to the chopper" wail in Predator. In this version of the Apprentice, fired contestants do, in fact, leave by a helicopter, but instead of shaking off vicious aliens they must try to outrun the deep humiliation that comes from being told you're not good enough by the star of 1994's Junior.