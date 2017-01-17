Audioslave Will Reunite For a Set at Prophet of Rage's Anti-Inaugural Ball

While Washington D.C. witnesses the "soft sensuality" of Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday, across the country Audioslave will be reuniting for a "celebration of resistance" at Prophet of Rage's Anti-Inaugural Ball in L.A.. Though three of Audioslave's members (Chris Cornell, Tom Morello, Tim Commerford) are still rocking together in rap rock supergroup Prophets of Rage, this will mark the first occasion in over a decade when they'll be performing a set all together with Brad Wilk. Pitchfork reports that the occasion was particularly ripe for the four to get back together as it marks the 20th anniversary of a Radio Free Los Angeles, a protest concert held during President Clinton's inauguration, that was led by Rage Against the Machine (which, for those of you who don't remember the '90s, Morello, Commerford and Wilk were all a part of). The Anti-Inaugural Ball will also feature performances by Vic Mensa, Jackson Browne, Jack Black, and the Los Angeles Freedom Choir. Prophets of Rage, in addition to the former Audioslave guys, is also comprised of two members of Public Enemy (DJ Lord and Chuck D) and Cypress Hill's B-Real. Morello described the purpose of the show:

The Anti-Inaugural Ball is a celebration of resistance. Resistance to racism. Resistance to sexism. Resistance to homophobia. Resistance to bullying. Resistance to environmental devastation. Resistance to fascism. Resistance to Donald Trump. We are staring down the barrel of a dystopian nightmare unless we act NOW, unless we fight back NOW. We intend to create "No Trump Zones" across the country; in our homes, our schools, our places of work, and our concert stages. Bad Presidents make for great music. Join us as we get loud and stand together to defend our rights, our country, and our planet.