Aziz Ansari Will Make His Saturday Night Live Hosting Debut Later This Month
He'll master this.
Treat yo self ... to watching history get made at Studio 8H. Aziz Ansari — best known for his critically adored comedic turns in Master of None and Parks and Recreation — will finally be testing his sketch comedy chops on January 21 by making his Saturday Night Live hosting debut. He'll be accompanied by musical guest Big Sean, who's also making his SNL debut. (Go, newbies, go!) Before we get to their show, though, Felicity Jones will be hosting when SNL returns on January 14 alongside Grammy-nominated bluesman Sturgill Simpson. DJ Roomba, tear it up with some groovy tunes in celebration!