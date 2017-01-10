Latest News from Vulture

4 mins ago

Scandal Season 6 Will Have a Lot More Flashbacks, and 7 Other Things We Learned at TCA

"It’s very different from any other season we’ve had."

25 mins ago

Trevor Noah Has a Fair Critique of Meryl Streep’s Excellent Golden Globes Speech

"You don’t have to make your point by shitting on someone else’s thing."

29 mins ago

All Billy Eichner Needs to Spawn His Own Carpool Karaoke Is James Corden and Conga Lines

"It doesn't have to be good, it just has to autoplay on Facebook!"

1:28 p.m.

Pretty Little Liars Is Getting Another Time Jump

There will also be a musical number!

1:07 p.m.

Wait, WTF Is Emerald City About?

All the moments that will have you raising your eyebrows and thinking that there’s no place like home.

1:07 p.m.

Deadpool, La La Land, and Moonlight Among 10 Producers Guild Nominees

La La Land and Moonlight continue their post–Golden Globes glow.

12:51 p.m.

Aziz Ansari Will Make His Saturday Night Live Hosting Debut Later This Month

He'll master this.

12:50 p.m.

Just Reading Solange and Beyoncé Talking About Being Strong Women Will Automatically Make You Stronger

"One thing that I constantly have to fight against is not feeling arrogant when I say I wrote every lyric on this album."

12:45 p.m.

George Clooney Blasts Donald Trump for Criticizing Meryl Streep’s Globes Speech

"Aren't you supposed to be running the country?"

12:29 p.m.

Freeform’s New Show The Bold Type Sounds Like Good Girls Revolt Meets Devil Wears Prada

The magazine drama, created by Parenthood's Sarah Watson, was originally called Issues.

Load More