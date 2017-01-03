Bachelor Nick Viall Dishes About This Season's Contestants and Past Relationships With Jimmy Kimmel

In honor of the return of The Bachelor, noted-super fan Jimmy Kimmel hosted an entire special Jimmy Kimmel Live: Here for the Right Reasons dedicated to the long-running reality show. Early in the episode, the late-night host and Bachelor Nick Viall dished on a few of the contestants (watch the clip above), including two that came in with the wildest stories: Corinne, a grown-woman with a nanny, and Liz, a woman who entered the mansion after having a one-night stand with Viall just a few months before. The two also briefly touched on Viall's past as the runner-up on two seasons of the Bachelorette and his penchant for getting dumped. As to be expected of a special like this, said former Bachelorettes (Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe) came by to tease their old co-star. Kimmel, who likes to call himself "rosetradamus" due to his ability to accurately predict the final contestants, delivered his prophecy for the final four based on the season's premiere: Rachel, Danielle L., Corinne (yes, nanny-gal) and for the final winner Vanessa.