Bandcamp Will Donate All Proceeds From Sales Made This Friday to ACLU
The decision was made after President Trump's immigration ban.
The founder and CEO of Bandcamp today joined many American business leaders — including ones from Coca-Cola, Chobani, and Starbucks — in speaking up against President Trump's immigration and travel ban on people from seven predominantly Muslim nations. Ethan Diamond promised in a newsletter that his company, a digital streaming and sales platform for music, would donate "100% of our share of the proceeds" made off of sales this Friday, February 3, to the American Civil Liberties Union. In his letter, Diamond highlighted several music acts featured on Bandcamp that hail from areas affected by both the ban and President Trump's proposed southern border wall. "We believe that knowledge and empathy are crucial weapons against fear and intolerance," Diamond wrote, encouraging readers to support musicians from Mexico and the seven banned nations: Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Sudan, Yemen, and Somalia.