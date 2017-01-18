Barbra Streisand Dresses Down Donald Trump in New Op-Ed

Days before the presidential election, Barbra Streisand is sounding off about the President-elect in The Huffington Post. In a new op-ed, the Hollywood icon condemns Donald Trump’s loose canon approach to Twitter, his ambiguous relationship with Russia, the possible conflicts of interest stemming from his business dealings, his hostile approach to the news media, and more. At her most pointed, Streisand writes, “I have great respect for the experienced politicians who have served our nation with sincere regard to improve and protect the republic, even those I have often disagreed with. I cannot, however, respect a racist, xenophobic sexist who puts us all at risk with his behavior,” and she closes the column by asking everyone to summon a more cooperative spirit for the months and years ahead. “The rest of us must remain vigilant,” writes Streisand. “Write your representatives and senators. Make donations to groups that fight for equal rights, civil rights, freedom of the press, climate change measures, gun control regulation and healthcare mandates. Protest. Speak up. Help others. We are all in this together, and it is our right and responsibility to protect our freedoms and help our fellow citizens.”