Barbra Streisand Weighed in on Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes Speech While Getting Her Teeth Cleaned
"You can’t trust anything he says."
Barbra Streisand is on the warpath against Donald Trump, but she's not going to give up her good dental hygiene along the way. Streisand called in to Chris Matthews on MSNBC yesterday to discuss Meryl Streep's condemnation of Trump at the Golden Globes and lend her support to Streep. "I completely agree with Meryl — it was a heartbreaking moment and so beneath the dignity of the presidency, let alone any respectful person," Streisand said, referring to Trump's mocking of a reporter's disability. "And what we need more in this world is kindness and common decency." As the talk continued, Streisand admitted that "you know, I'm in the middle of having my teeth cleaned," but carried on talking about Trump's ratings war with Arnold Schwarzenegger and her fears for the state of American discourse as a whole. Children will listen, as they say, and they should also remember to brush their teeth.