Beloved Actor Om Puri Dead at 66
Puri acted across Bollywood, British, and Hollywood films.
Beloved actor Om Puri is dead at the age of 66. Puri reportedly died on Friday after suffering a heart attack, according to the BBC. The beloved Indian actor was a steady presence across Bollywood, British, and Hollywood film over the course of his lengthy career, starring in over 100 movies. Starting out in the film industry in the '70s, Puri made his debut in the 1976 Marathi film Ghashiram Kotwal, rising to fame in his native country with projects like Ardh Satya, Aakrosh, and Paar. Later in his career, Puri also built a respected reputation as a talented character actor in British and American cinema. His Hollywood credits include roles in Gandhi, City of Joy, Wolf, Charlie Wilson's War, and The Hundred Foot Journey. For his work, Puri was awarded an honorary OBE in the United Kingdom and the Padma Shri in India.