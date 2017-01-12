Latest News from Vulture

4:30 p.m.

Ryan Murphy Says Lady Gaga Won’t Play Donatella Versace in American Crime Story

A likely story.

4:30 p.m.

As a Director, Ben Affleck Is an Actor’s Best Wingman

With Live by Night, Affleck solidifies his reputation as a strong director of actors.

4:26 p.m.

The Americans Showrunners on Real-Life Russian Spying, Donald Trump, and the New Season

"To see things spiral so out of control, frankly, just doesn’t feel so good."

4:21 p.m.

Ben Affleck and Leonardo DiCaprio Have a Cute Little Book-Swapping Thing Going On

Leo sent Ben a copy of the latter's latest movie, Live by Night.

4:07 p.m.

Coachella Headliners Petitioned to Donate Fees to Pro-LGBTQ Groups Following New Reports of Festival Owner’s Donations to Hate Groups

Pitchfork now reports that Philip Anschutz has donated to hate groups as recently as 2015.

4:02 p.m.

Michael Keaton Apologizes for That Awkward ‘Hidden Fences’ Mix-up

"I actually, now, I totally understand."

2:59 p.m.

Ben Affleck Says He Looked Like a ‘Sick Polar Bear’ in His Live by Night Sex Scenes

Who should we speak to about helping Ben Affleck get his confidence back?

2:37 p.m.

It’s Time for Jane Levy to Have Her Breakout Year

Horror fans love her already. Everyone else will catch up.

2:32 p.m.

American Horror Story Renewed Through Season 9, Casts Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters in Season 7

FX announced the order of two more seasons.

2:19 p.m.

Give Kenneth Lonergan an Award for Surviving the Hell That Is Awards Season

Kenneth Lonergan would really like to go home right now, please.

