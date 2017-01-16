Ben Affleck Would Like Us to All Chill With the Grilling Him About Batman
"Nobody ever asked me 'Where's <em>Live by Night</em>?'"
We feel for you, @BenAffleck- and that sounds absolutely perfect. Take all the time in the world you need to get the #Batman movie right! pic.twitter.com/2X33gEDi64— DCEU Facts (@dceufacts) January 15, 2017
Ben Affleck would really like to stop talking about the upcoming Batman movie. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Batfleck was visibly irritated that reporters continue to ask about the upcoming high-profile (and potentially beleaguered) project. "Every time I mention Batman, it's like this huge clickbait. When I was doing [Live by Night], it took me two years to get it together, but nobody ever asked me 'Where's Live by Night?' (First: Relax! You have Leo in your corner. Second: Maybe that's for the best?) Even frustrated and rambling, Affleck promised the new Batman is fine, friends — really, come on, it'll be great. "We're gonna make something really special," he insisted. We're gonna take the time to make it right, we're gonna do it good, we're gonna do it the right way, and the fans are gonna love it." If you say so.