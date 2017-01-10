Latest News from Vulture

2:19 a.m.

Ben Affleck Noticed His Brother Didn't Thank Him at the Golden Globes and Now Casey Must Pay the Price

Casey Affleck did thank Matt Damon for his Golden Globe though.

1:12 a.m.

Seth Meyers Takes a Closer Look at Trump's Love for Russia and WikiLeaks, and Dismissal of Meryl Streep and Government Ethics

"He's just a boy in love with WikiLeaks."

12:35 a.m.

ABC Delays Return of Grey's Anatomy, Scandal, & HTGAWM For Inauguration Special

The 2017 debut of Shonda Rhimes' line-up has been pushed back to January 26.

Yesterday at 11:45 p.m.

America's Next Top Model Recap: Meat Style Is the New Street Style

It's time to put these gals in a grocery store and let the magic happen.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Vanderpump Rules Recap: Summertime Blues

You win, Bravo. I'll watch Summer House. Are you happy now?

Yesterday at 10:59 p.m.

L.A. Police Department Doesn't Appreciate Stoner Art, Arrests 'Hollyweed' Prankster For Trespassing

Zachary Cole Fernandez a.k.a. "Jesus Hands" surrendered to L.A.P.D. earlier today.

Yesterday at 10:22 p.m.

7 Things David Lynch Said at the Twin Peaks TCA Panel

"Who killed Laura Palmer was a question we did not really want to answer."

Yesterday at 9:39 p.m.

I'm Dying Up Here Trailer: L.A.'s 70s Comedy Scene Is Reborn in Jim Carrey's TV Series

The series premiers June 4 on Showtime.

Yesterday at 8:30 p.m.

Moby Made a Playlist for a Trump Inaugural Ball He Will Not Be Playing At

The playlist includes Public Enemy and various protest songs, obviously.

Yesterday at 6:11 p.m.

Before She Was ‘Over-rated,’ Donald Trump Thought Meryl Streep Was an ‘Excellent’ Actress

Just two years ago.

