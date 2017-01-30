In a move that makes the mechanics of how to set up a shot through the eye line of a bat mask a null complication, Ben Affleck won't direct The Batman after all. Per Variety, Affleck will still act in and produce the Batman standalone, but he's decided against the extra responsibility of directing. Batfleck (er, The Batfleck) explained, "Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give. It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require." He added that he is working with Warner Bros. to find a new director. Affleck had been attached to direct the project since early last year, a prospect it is hard to believe he ever looked forward to. Alas, before you get your hopes for happy Affleck up too high, the weight of the world might be off Affleck's shoulders, but he's still gotta trudge around in that heavy costume.