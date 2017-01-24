Ben Schwartz & Noel Wells Set to Star in Netflix Rom-Com Happy Anniversary
<em>Lego Batman</em> writer <span>Jared Stern</span> set to direct.
Exceedingly likeable goofballs Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation, House of Lies) and Noel Wells (Master of None, Saturday Night Live) are set to star opposite each other in a Netflix original comedy Happy Anniversary. Variety reports the movie, written and directed by Lego Batman screenwriter Jared Stern, takes place over the course of one day — the couple's third anniversary — with flashbacks that lead up to this pivotal moment in the pair's relationship. The question of whether they should keep the relationship going or call it quits hangs over the rom-com. Annie Potts and Joe Pantoliano are also attached to play Wells' parents.