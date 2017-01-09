The Best Frozen Moments From the 2017 Golden Globes
While some people were winning awards, other were making funny faces.
As the globe made of water and dirt turns, another Golden Globes moves into our collective rearview. And it was, well, all over the place. Still, high were highs and lows low, winners won, speakers spoke — as well as other speakers — nice clothes were worn, and comedians did bits. What else happened? People made faces and sat next to people they usually don’t sit next to and, generally, partook in the moments that we deemed frozen. Here are the best of the best.BEGIN SLIDESHOW