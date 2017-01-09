The Best Frozen Moments From the 2017 Golden Globes

Latest News from Vulture

6 mins ago

For Years, No One in Hollywood Wanted to Make La La Land

"It’s the typical Hollywood story," says director Damien Chazelle. "Everything falls apart."

6 mins ago

Watch Cynthia Erivo’s Final Performance of ‘I’m Here’ in The Color Purple, Cry

Going out on a high note, indeed.

9 mins ago

Jimmy Fallon's Golden Globes Ratings Reverse a Two-Year Slump

Slightly more than 20 million viewers watched the 74th annual awards show, according to Nielsen.

17 mins ago

Wayne Brady Will Play Aaron Burr During Part of Hamilton's Chicago Run

The former Whose Line Is It Anyway star made his Broadway debut as Billy Flynn in Chicago in 2004.

18 mins ago

Stranger Things Was Originally Going to Be More R-rated

"Winona’s character was like, 'Eff this, eff that!' It felt a little bit unnecessary."

5:09 p.m.

Donald Glover’s Favorite Migos Song Just Went No. 1 on the Charts

All is right with the world.

5:03 p.m.

Diane Lockhart Will Finally Drop an F-Bomb in The Good Fight

“It’s the Kings unplugged,” says actress Christine Baranski.

4:53 p.m.

What You Should Know About Damien Chazelle’s Little-Seen First Film, Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench

Made while he was a student at Harvard, Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench was Chazelle's musical dry-run.

4:48 p.m.

Tom Hiddleston Knows That His Globes Speech About The Night Manager and South Sudan Was ‘Inelegantly Expressed’

"I was very nervous, and my words just came out wrong."

4:42 p.m.

Celebrities React to Meryl Streep’s Anti-Trump Golden Globes Speech

One nation, under Streep.

