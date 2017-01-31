Latest News from Vulture

10:02 p.m.

Theater Review: In Yen, London Misery Makes Great Company

Two wrecked young men and the mother who made them that way.

10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap: The Snoring Twenties

It is a very sad day here at the Real Housewives Institute.

9:20 p.m.

Bandcamp Will Donate All Proceeds From Sales Made This Friday to ACLU

The decision was made after President Trump's immigration ban.

9:13 p.m.

BET Orders Pilot for Street Dreams, A Series About Rapper Nas

The rapper will executive produce the show about his life.

9:00 p.m.

The Fosters Recap: No More Drama

The #NotMyJesus2 movement has never been more necessary.

8:29 p.m.

SXSW 2017 Film Festival: 125 Features from Terrence Malick, Edgar Wright, Judd Apatow, and More

Malick's Song to Song stars Rooney Mara, Ryan Gosling, Michael Fassbender, and Natalie Portman.

7:34 p.m.

A Lawsuit Being Filed Against Johnny Depp Alleges Gargantuan Spending Habits

His former management company says his monthly wine budget is $30,000.

6:54 p.m.

It Was Really Cold on The Bachelor Last Night

There was no romantic tension in that barn. There was only shivering.

6:06 p.m.

Riz Ahmed Brought in His Lawyer John Turturro to Implore You to Raise Money for Syrian Refugees

Ahmed is present with his legal representative, John Turturro.

6:02 p.m.

Courtney Love Will Star in Lifetime’s Menendez Brothers Movie

Courtney Love will play Kitty Menendez.

