BET Orders Pilot for Street Dreams, A Series About Rapper Nas
The rapper will executive produce the show about his life.
God’s son is bringing his origin story to the small screen. According to Deadline, BET has greenlit a pilot for Street Dreams, an hour-long drama about the life of rapper Nas, who will serve as executive producer. The series title comes from the Nas’s song of the same name from his sophomore album, It Was Written. Like the song, Street Dreams the show will be set in New York City in the early 1990s, and it will dramatize the development of young Nas from little boy coming up on the streets of Queens to drug dealer to one of the most influential figures in hip-hop history. The pilot was written and will be directed by Jonathan Levine, whose assembled an eclectic filmography helming movies like All The Boys Love Mandy Lane, The Wackness, 50/50, Warm Bodies, and The Night Before.