Betty White Remembers Having 'Some of the Best Times of My Life' With Mary Tyler Moore

Mary Tyler Moore died Wednesday at the age 0f 80, leaving friends and fans distraught at the loss of the comedy icon. A day after Moore's death, Betty White is publicly joining the mourners with a simple but moving tribute to her Mary Tyler Moore Show costar and longtime friend. Taking to Twitter, White wrote, "Mary Tyler Moore, Grant Tinker, Allen Ludden and I had some of the best times of my life together. She was special." She accompanied the message with a photo of the foursome (Ludden and Tinker were the husbands of White and Moore, respectively). Moore and White's personal and comedy relationship is one with over four decades of history, cementing itself when White joined The Mary Tyler Moore Show with the late but beloved addition of Sue Nevins. Most recently, Moore and White reunited on White's Hot in Cleveland with fellow Moore Show costars Cloris Leachman, Valerie Harper, and Georgia Engel in 2013. See White's remembrance below.

Mary Tyler Moore, Grant Tinker, Allen Ludden and I had some of the best times of my life together. She was special. pic.twitter.com/tLf3oU2wlR — Betty White (@BettyMWhite) January 26, 2017