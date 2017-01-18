Beyoncé Would Very Much Like You to Get in Formation at the Women’s March
You do not want to disappoint Bey.
The Women's March on Washington has already received overwhelming support from plenty of famous women (and their woke male allies), but what feminist uprising hasn't benefited from a Beyoncé endorsement? Breaking her silence on political matters since campaigning for Hillary Clinton just before the election, Beyoncé has posted a brief note on Facebook encouraging people to get involved with the Women's March. "As #GlobalCitizens, we can make our voices heard and turn awareness into meaningful action and positive change," she writes, referencing one of the many human-rights organizations she's associated with, including Chime for Change. Because all we can really do in these dark days ahead is hope to march in formation with the precision of Bey and her army of dancers this Saturday. Godspeed, ladies.