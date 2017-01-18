Latest News from Vulture

30 mins ago

Sammy Davis Jr.’s Estate Gives Long-Gestating Biopic the Green Light

The crooner's family and the producers — including Lionel Richie — all agree on the angle.

6:08 p.m.

Paul McCartney, in His Never-ending Battle for the Rights to Beatles Songs, Is Suing Sony

He's fighting to regain ownership of his pride and joy.

5:51 p.m.

This Is Us Creator: You Won’t Find Out How Jack Died for a While

But soon, the show will reveal when the Pearson patriarch actually died.

5:37 p.m.

Why the Will & Grace Reboot Is Likely to Succeed

It could end up making a bigger splash than previous attempts to recapture past ratings glory.

5:33 p.m.

Footage From A Dog’s Purpose Set Shows a Scared Dog Forced Into Stunt With Rushing Water

On-set footage shows a handler forcing a scared German shepherd to film a water scene.

4:54 p.m.

Beyoncé Would Very Much Like You to Get in Formation at the Women’s March

You do not want to disappoint Bey.

4:50 p.m.

Sir Patrick Stewart Will Voice the Poop Emoji in the Emoji Movie

[poop emoji] happens.

4:16 p.m.

A Comprehensive Guide to Everyone Performing at Trump’s Inauguration

The Who's Who of Who's Performing.

4:07 p.m.

NBC Renews This Is Us for Two More Seasons, Recruits Katie Couric and Brian Tyree Henry

Paper Boi is coming to town.

3:36 p.m.

Self-Proclaimed ‘No Political Genius’ Chrisette Michele to Perform at Trump’s Inauguration

Her reps have reluctantly confirmed the news to Essence.

