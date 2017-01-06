Big & Rich to Perform at Trump's Pre-Inaugural Gala, Ride a Cowboy

What's a gala these days without a boot-stompin' rendition of "Save a Horse, Ride a Cowboy?" Country duo Big & Rich, also known as “Big” Kenny Alphin and John Rich, will perform at the Great America Alliance Inaugural Gala in D.C. the day before the inauguration. They will be joined by country rapper Cowboy Troy. According to Rolling Stone, the gala, held on January 19, is being thrown by the GOP of New York and the Great America Alliance, an organization comprised of members of the Great America Super PAC. "We're thrilled to be performing in our nation's capital during this historic moment in time. A presidential inauguration is a uniquely American event, so we are honored to be a part of it and hope to help make it a memorable event," Rich said in a statement. As you might recall, back in 2008 Rich penned “Raisin' McCain” in support of presidential candidate John McCain. Hopefully the pair are working on a tune in Trump's honor right this very moment. So, what rhymes with "the ratings machine DJT"?