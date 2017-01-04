Bill Burr Knows How to Save the Environment Using Cruise Ships
He also has an interesting theory about Lake Superior.
While many liberals and anybody-who-knows-anything-about-science fear global warming, Bill Burr can see the bright side. "You know, it'd probably be a good thing if most of us died," the comedian told Conan O'Brien. Still, seeing as how it is humans who are responsible for the environment's problems, Burr also has a solution for how we can control the population before extreme weather wipes us out completely. It seems unfair to Conan's guest to paraphrase his flawless plan involving cruise ships, so you'll have to watch the video above. In it, he also offers real estate advice involving Lake Superior which should make the residents of Duluth feel great about their choice not to live in California.