Bill Maher Tells Hollywood Liberals to Stop Apologizing for Everything

Bill Maher used his "New Rules" segment at the end of Friday's Real Time With Bill Maher to implore liberals, especially those in the Hollywood circuit, to stop apologizing for every misstep they make in regards to political correctness. Signaling out some recent celebrity apologies from the likes of Michael Keaton (for his Hidden Fences mix-up at the Golden Globes) and Hilary Duff (for her Halloween costume last year), Maher made his annoyance evident, suggesting that the backlash these types of instances received overshadowed bigger issues plaguing the country — like the election of Donald Trump as president. "That's not all that matters. In fact, things like this don’t matter at all," Maher insisted. "What matters is that while you self-involved fools were policing the language at the Kids' Choice Awards, a madman talked his way into the White House. What matters is that while liberals were in a contest to see who could be the first to call out fat-shaming, the Tea Party has been busy taking over schools boards. Stop protecting your virgin ears and start noticing you’re getting fucked in the ass." Oof.