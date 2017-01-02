Latest News from Vulture

3 mins ago

Billie Lourd Pens Note About Missing Her Mother Carrie Fisher and Grandmother Debbie Reynolds

"There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby."

3 mins ago

Doctor Strange Is Stopping By for a Spell in Thor: Ragnarok

The official Disney fan club D23 confirms your suspicions.

27 mins ago

Bruce Springsteen Talks About Embracing Chaos on WTF, Recommends You Do the Same

"Suddenly things start to burn, burn, burn. And when that burning starts, if you take that flame and aim it toward the right thing it's a powerful weapon."

3:33 p.m.

Rosie O’Donnell Rings in the New Year With a Series of Tweets Against Donald Trump

Lest we forget what the new year brings.

3:26 p.m.

Ellen Fans Object to Upcoming Performance by Homophobic Gospel Singer Kim Burrell

Kim Burrell recently called gay people "perverted."

2:44 p.m.

Deadpool Was Movie Pirates’ Favorite Booty to Illegally Download in 2016

Batman v Superman and Captain America: Civil War came in second and third.

2:31 p.m.

Watch Sleater-Kinney Cover George Michael and David Bowie on New Year’s Eve

With a little help from Spoon's Britt Daniel.

1:51 p.m.

Rebecca Ferguson Says She’ll Accept Donald Trump Inauguration Invite If She Can Sing Famous Protest Song

Ferguson says she'll say yes if she can sing "Strange Fruit."

1:10 p.m.

Ridley Scott Thinks Most Movies Are Bad Now, Superhero Movies Especially So

"I hope it doesn't affect those of us who still keep making smart films."

1:03 p.m.

Hey 2017: 2006 Called, It Wants Its Today Show Anchor, Katie Couric, Back on Morning Duty

Couric is filling in at her old gig while Savannah Guthrie is on maternity leave.

