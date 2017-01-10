Latest News from Vulture

4:07 p.m.

The Bachelor Recap: The Wrong Reason

Let's talk about all this sexual weirdness.

3:00 p.m.

How Sterling K. Brown Became a Name to Remember

In less than a year’s time, the This Is Us and People v. O.J. star has solidified himself as one of the most subtle actors on TV.

2:57 p.m.

Why Was The OA So Divisive?

Plus, Rita Moreno on her eight-year affair with Marlon Brando.

2:18 p.m.

The Bachelor’s Most Entertaining Twins Are Getting Their Own Show

Give the people what they want.

2:13 p.m.

Tony Visconti Writes Deeply Personal Reflection on David Bowie’s Death

"I talk to David in my head all the time."

2:10 p.m.

Scandal Season 6 Will Have a Lot More Flashbacks, and 7 Other Things We Learned at TCA

"It’s very different from any other season we’ve had."

1:49 p.m.

Trevor Noah Has a Fair Critique of Meryl Streep’s Excellent Golden Globes Speech

"You don’t have to make your point by shitting on someone else’s thing."

1:45 p.m.

All Billy Eichner Needs to Spawn His Own Carpool Karaoke Is James Corden and Conga Lines

"It doesn't have to be good, it just has to autoplay on Facebook!"

1:28 p.m.

Pretty Little Liars Is Getting Another Time Jump

There will also be a musical number!

1:07 p.m.

Wait, WTF Is Emerald City About?

All the moments that will have you raising your eyebrows and thinking that there’s no place like home.

Load More