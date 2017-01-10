All Billy Eichner Needs to Spawn His Own Carpool Karaoke Is James Corden and Conga Lines
"It doesn't have to be good, it just has to autoplay on Facebook!"
A hard C sound is essential to any good Hollywood pitch, which is why Billy Eichner has struck out with viral fame with James Corden and Curbside Conga Line. Sure, it's no Carpool Karaoke, but could it get its own spinoff TV show? Maybe! If that fails, then at least Billy Eichner has some great gimmick ideas in Sharing a Salad With Thandie Newton, Comedians Sit in Silence With Chrissy Teigen, or Billy on the Street, which has gotten him this far.