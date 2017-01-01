At Long Last Billy Joel Sang 'Miami 2017' in Miami, 2017 and Luckily No Lights Went Out on Broadway
The piano man rang in the new year with his 1976 hit.
On new year's eve, while the bright theater marquees and video billboards shined on in Times Square (much to Mariah Carey's horror), Billy Joel rang in January 1 by singing "Miami 2017 (See The Light Go Out of Broadway)" in the Miami's BB&T Center. At midnight the piano man crooned the traditional "Auld Lang Syne" followed by the 1976 Turnstiles hit, which presumably Joel has been waiting 40 years to do. While most of his apocalyptic predictions for the future depicted in the song have proven false — Manhattan has not yet sunk, nor have Yankees left the Bronx for Norfolk — probably some of the concert goers were former New Yorkers who moved to the Sunshine State, because that's just how Florida works. Watch the video above, or just wait until Billy Joel makes his way back to Miami within the next 365 days — even money he'll be visiting again at least once.