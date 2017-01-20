A Black-ish Spinoff Is in the Works

Black-ish might be expanding its reach. Deadline reports that a spinoff of the acclaimed ABC sitcom is in the works. The proposed show would center on Zoey (Yara Shahidi), Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Bow's (Tracee Ellis Ross) firstborn, as she enters college. It's early days for the project, but there's a possibility that the network will test the waters by airing a backdoor pilot on Black-ish later this year. Were it to come to fruition, the spinoff would kill two birds with one stone, stemming off the awkwardness of how to keep a college-bound kid on a family sitcom (we're looking at you, Modern Family), while also helping to end the drought of college-set series (A Different World, indeed). Of course, nothing in this life comes free, and Black-ish-ish will be a chore to type.