Boy George Accused of Biphobia After String of Controversial Tweets

Boy George is not backing down after comments he made on Twitter led many to accuse the singer of biphobia. The firestorm started with a tweet on Tuesday in which Boy George expressed doubt that tweets made by Fadi Fawaz, boyfriend to the late George Michael, about Michael allegedly committing suicide, were, as Fawaz claimed, the result of being hacked. Boy George tweeted, "'My computer got hacked' is like 'I'm bisexual' or 'I'm sniffing because I have allergies.'" The post has since been deleted (but was captured as a screenshot by Queerty), but its deletion did not stem the oncoming controversy, as upset followers expressed their feeling that the joke perpetuated the reduction of bisexuality to a lie told by at least somewhat closeted gay people.

In the face of the accusations, Boy George got defensive. Responding to a fan who felt "hurt that you'd reduce my valid sexuality to a lie or joke," Boy George hit back, "My tweet was not directed at you? How big is your ego right now? Lots of people use 'bisexual' when they really mean 'gay." He then answered a user who said "in my experience people use bi when they aren't ready to fully come out" by continuing, "My point completely but that doesn't mean some people are not genuinely bi." Despite Boy George settling his stance, the issue did not dissipate, as the singer continuously mocked the idea that his comment was biphobic over the next few days. He tweeted such rebuffs as, "Bi-phobic? Yeah, of course. Suck my bigot toe! :)" and "Go write a poem!," among many, many other refrains. The firestorm only (seemingly) came to an end when Boy George got bored of it. His last tweet on the subject? "I'm Bore-phobic." Read a collection of his numerous missives below.

My tweet was not directed at you? How big is your ego right now? Lot's of people use 'bisexual' when they really mean 'gay. https://t.co/zWfS3PMe86 — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) January 2, 2017

Bi-phobic? Yeah, of course. Suck my bigot toe! :) — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) January 2, 2017

I love a bisexual. I ride a bicycle! https://t.co/9qXDSSmYcO — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) January 2, 2017

My point completely but that doesn't mean some people are not genuinely bi. https://t.co/h3zFRzltwA — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) January 2, 2017

Have you noticed, no one tells jokes anymore and laughter has been replaced by pouting! — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) January 3, 2017

Well, like pink news, you have done zero for gay rights. And you are ignorant, humourless and sooo BLOCKED! https://t.co/6NkIGlFsv5 — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) January 4, 2017

Grow up and stop being a sheep. I'm about as 'bi-phobic' as you are an Alsatian in sling backs! https://t.co/iKXDL1RrRB — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) January 4, 2017

I just may have finally put 'bisexuality' on the map! Where's my thanks! — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) January 4, 2017

I'm your mother

When it comes to drag

Bi-phobic

Pleeeeese sister, baby, child

stop peeing in your own handbag! https://t.co/xWfZYteEKb — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) January 4, 2017