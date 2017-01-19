If Brian Littrell Could Have It That Way, the Backstreet Boys Would Be Performing at Trump’s Inauguration

While passing through Los Angeles International Airport, Backstreet Boy Brian Littrell was stopped by a TMZ cameraman and asked to give his thoughts on incoming President Donald Trump. The singer, it turns out, is standing right alongside Azealia Banks as one of those entertainers who really wants to perform at this weekend’s inauguration ceremonies. “Hollywood needs to chill out, all right? You’re talking about the commander-in-chief, right? We’re talking about respect,” says Littrell, who explains that he was approached to ask the rest of the Boys if they would perform at this weekend’s festivities, but that they just couldn’t work it out, what with rehearsals for their new Vegas shows getting started.

For his part, Littrell says he would have done it if he could. “This is one love, man! This is America! We’re the greatest nation on the planet, so just love each other, man. Not use it as a divide. This guy, as of Friday, inauguration day, he’s going to be our president. He’s going to be our commander-in-chief, and he’s gonna do so many great things — in my opinion. Let me get on my high horse.” At that point, the expertly encouraging TMZ videographer interjected with, “Please do get on your high horse!” prompting Littrell to tell us more about why-eee he’s backing Trump: “In my opinion he’s going to do so many great things for this nation, and even for the people who disapprove of him. Give peace a chance! I have faith in the system. I have faith in his character, his beliefs, and his balls. Let’s just put it that way.”